Ken Jennings to Guest on Mayim Bialik Sitcom Call Me Kat

Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are teaming up in a new way. Jennings is set to guest star on the Season 3 premiere of Bialik's FOX sitcom, Call Me Kat. In a new press release, Fox announced that the episode's title is "Call Me Ken Jennings."

Bialik's character, Kat, is heading home on a plane when her ticket is upgraded. Her new seatmate? None other than Jennings! When Kat does arrive back at the cafe, she finds some surprises, as well as some familiar faces.

Call Me Kat's Season 3 premiere airs September 29 at 9:30 PM EST on FOX.