Skip to main content

Ken Jennings to Guest on Mayim Bialik Sitcom Call Me Kat

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!

Jeopardy! hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are teaming up in a new way. Jennings is set to guest star on the Season 3 premiere of Bialik's FOX sitcom, Call Me Kat. In a new press release, Fox announced that the episode's title is "Call Me Ken Jennings."  

Bialik's character, Kat, is heading home on a plane when her ticket is upgraded. Her new seatmate? None other than Jennings! When Kat does arrive back at the cafe, she finds some surprises, as well as some familiar faces.

Call Me Kat's Season 3 premiere airs September 29 at 9:30 PM EST on FOX.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy! EP Michael Davies Confirms Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik as Season 39 Hosts

By Carly SilverComment
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

Jeopardy!'s Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings Primed to Reprise Hosting Duties For Season 39

By Carly SilverComment
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik, Jeopardy!
Game Shows

TMZ Reports Ken Jennings And Mayim Bialik to Host Jeopardy! For Rest of Year

By Carly SilverComment
Game Shows

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings to Host The Rest of Jeopardy! Season 38

By Jillian BoweComment