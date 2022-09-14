Skip to main content

WATCH: Meghan McCain Fires Back at Sherri Shepherd: "I Never Think About Her at All" (VIDEO)

Meghan McCain, Sherri Shepherd, Watch What Happens Live, The View, Sherri

Meghan McCain is firing back at comments made by Sherri Shepherd. She appeared on Andy Cohen's Radio Andy on SiriusXM; according to Cohen, in one appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Shepherd stated she was in touch with everyone at The View except McCain.

Cohen asked if something had gone down between McCain and Shepherd. McCain said:

I don’t know Sherri Shepherd. She was on the show, like, 15 years before me, when I was in high school, so I don’t know why anyone is under the impression that we’re close friends. I think she has a new show coming out. She's looking for publicity. A really easy way to get publicity is to try and fight with me. I tend to fight more these days with people like Kari Lake, like people we were talking about, people who are running for governor of Arizona. 

Shepherd co-hosted The View from 2007 to 2014, while McCain's tenure lasted from 2017 to 2021. In her remarks to Cohen, McCain added:

You know, there's no need to be nasty. This isn't the first time she's done it; she did it on your show multiple times when I was on The View and obviously after, and I don't understand it. I don't know why anyone would be under the impression I'm close friends with her. Like, obviously we are not, and I'm not up in my feelings about it. I never think about her at all. And it just seems like a really mean, nasty thing to do and a very strange way to start your new talk show that's supposed to be, like, light and positive for women to, like, trash someone in. 

Back in 2018, Shepherd suggested on WWHL that McCain could stand to "evolve" and "lighten up a little." In response to a corresponding Page Six article, McCain tweeted:

Shepherd replied, expressing her ongoing support:

In 2019, Shepherd informed Yahoo Entertainment:

I don’t know necessarily that we made up. We had a difference of opinion. We probably could have worked it out if I was on The View—it would have been something to talk about. We’re two grown women, and everyone has a difference of opinion. We’re not going to die; the day goes on, and we do our thing.

Watch the clip of McCain discussing Shepherd below.

