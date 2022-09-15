B&B's Sean Kanan Talks Deacon's Sheila Feelings and Possible Y&R Return

The Bold and the Beautiful character Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) will pop by The Young and the Restless in the coming weeks. But might Kanan ever return to Y&R on a permanent basis? And what about Deacon's romantic travails? He spoke to People about these.

RELATED: Sean Kanan and Melody Thomas Scott Preview Y&R and B&B Crossover

The Y&R/B&B crossover kicks off September 20, when Deacon shows up in Genoa City. Kanan is enjoying his on-screen reunion with Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman). And might he return to Y&R again? He shared:

And it's nice to get another bite at the apple, playing Deacon on Y&R working with Nikki again. Who knows? You never know where it might lead, whether we'll see Deacon again on Y&R. That being said, I'm extremely happy on Bold and Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Deacon is sharing a home and bed with Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Are feelings developing there? Kanan dished:

Wisely, Deacon has a healthy dose of respect and probably even a little fear of Sheila because he knows she has no limits and knows the extent she's willing to go to get what she wants. I think the interesting thing now is Deacon did not want her to show up and does not want her to stay in his place because he's genuinely trying to stay out of the trouble and be honest with his daughter. And you know, you can't really shack up with somebody in close space for so long before you don't kill them — or you start to fall for them. [Laughs]

When asked with whom he might like to see Deacon paired, Kanan mused: