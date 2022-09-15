Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Chapter 2) star Tanner Stine (Joey) is headed to the big screen. Per Deadline, the actor has nabbed a starring role in the supernatural horror flick Spin the Bottle.

The recently-wrapped film centers on a group of Texas teens who decide to play Spin the Bottle. But the site for their game (a deserted house where a massacre once took place) isn't the wisest, and the kids unwittingly unleash evil.

Also appearing in the flick are Ryan Whitney, Christopher Ammanuel, Angela Halili, Samantha Cormier, Hal Cumpston, Tony Amendola, Kaylee Bryant, Justin Long, and Ali Larter. Written by John Cregan and directed by Gavin Wiesen, Spin the Bottle was financed by Fortress Media Group. Producers are Kyle Hayes, Will Hayes, Jim Valdez, and Chris Barish; Scot Ruggles is co-producer, while Harrison Kordestani serves as EP.