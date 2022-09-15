WATCH: Karamo to Kelly Clarkson on New Show: "I Just Love Helping People" (VIDEO)

On September 19, Karamo Brown will debut his talk show Karamo. To promote his new chatfest, he popped by The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he chatted about his passion for helping others with Kelly Clarkson.

Having a show of his own has been a lifelong dream for the Queer Eye star. Brown revealed:

Since I was a little boy, I used to tape over my mother's soap operas—that shows my age—with her VHS, with Donahue, Oprah, because I just love helping people. It's the only thing I've ever wanted to do and to be able to do this five days a week, having fun, helping people, have a platform to do that? Ooh! I'm in heaven!

Brown then shared he is a Clarkson "stan," and the host welcomed him to daytime. Brown added:

My show is all about everyday, regular people. So anybody out here who has a problem in their lives, with their relationship, with their mother, their father, their boyfriend, their girlfriend—if you need advice and you need to figure out how to fix it, come to The Karamo Show. I got you; I've got your back on it.

Peep Karamo's preview below.

