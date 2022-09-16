As Days of Our Lives' Jennifer (Cady McClain) struggles with the death of her daughter Abigail (Marci Miller), she is once again battling her pill addiction. McClain spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the on-screen and off-screen impact of such a storyline.

McClain reflected:

Something like this was so great because it was a wonderful way to address a mother’s grief. This particular character has been carrying a lot of weight on her shoulders. She’s been trying to hold up the family. It would make perfect sense that she would turn to something to help her when she’s not really letting herself lean on anybody else.

She is pleased to be delving into Jennifer's internal grief, explaining:

I think it was important. At some point, the audience would probably have been like, ‘Hey. What about her? This was her daughter. What about her pain? Where’s that?’ It was really smart for the production and writing team to address it in this particular way. I was very happy about that.

The three-time Emmy winner added: