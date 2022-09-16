Cady McClain Discusses Revisiting Jennifer's Addiction on Days of Our Lives
As Days of Our Lives' Jennifer (Cady McClain) struggles with the death of her daughter Abigail (Marci Miller), she is once again battling her pill addiction. McClain spoke to Soap Opera Digest about the on-screen and off-screen impact of such a storyline.
McClain reflected:
Something like this was so great because it was a wonderful way to address a mother’s grief. This particular character has been carrying a lot of weight on her shoulders. She’s been trying to hold up the family. It would make perfect sense that she would turn to something to help her when she’s not really letting herself lean on anybody else.
She is pleased to be delving into Jennifer's internal grief, explaining:
I think it was important. At some point, the audience would probably have been like, ‘Hey. What about her? This was her daughter. What about her pain? Where’s that?’ It was really smart for the production and writing team to address it in this particular way. I was very happy about that.
The three-time Emmy winner added:
It’s all been very emotionally challenging to do. I’ve known people in my life who have lived this, and it’s awful. As an actor, I’m really grateful for the opportunity to try to create some reality around it. People have had children murdered … It really happens. I’ve known that as well through people I have known in my life, and their grief is horrible. It’s huge. So trying to find a way to create something that’s a reality in the heightened reality of soap opera was a challenge. It feels beautiful to me to be able to play the part for someone that I know who’s suffered and help them, when they see it, to know that they are seen. That’s really it.