The Bold and The Beautiful's Annika Noelle to Appear on Bold Live September 16

Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Annika Noelle (Hope) will appear on the September 16 Bold Live episode. The actress will pop by the YouTube series and chat with supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk.

Participate in the discussion by submitting a self-recorded question to boldlive@bbmail.tv or send in queries via YouTube's chat function. Tune in to the interview at 7 PM EST here.