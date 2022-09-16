WATCH: Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Why She Never Appeared on 'Ellen' (VIDEO)

YouTube

When ex-The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked about whether she ever appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. O'Donnell revealed that she never did.

What went on between the two daytime veterans? O'Donnell shared:

We had a little bit of a weird thing, and after my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air. Larry King was on with Ellen and he said, 'What ever happened to Rosie O'Donnell? Her show went down the tubes! She came out as a lesbian and disappeared!' And Ellen said, and I'm quoting, 'I don't know Rosie. We're not friends.'

She added:

And that's what happened. And it hurt my feelings like a baby. And I never really got over it.

O'Donnell shared that the Ellen team did once ask her to be on the chatfest toward the end of its run. She explained:

I was gonna go on for SMILF but I wanted to bring someone else with me 'cause I thought it might be a little less awkward. And they didn't want to do that.

Peep O'Donnell's interview below.