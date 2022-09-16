Wendy Williams Checks Into Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams Steven Bergman Photography

Wendy Williams' return to the spotlight has taken another setback. Williams has checked herself into a wellness facility to treat her undisclosed health issues, according to her rep. A rep told Yahoo:

Wendy has entered a wellness facility seeking help to manage her overall health issues. She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with "The Wendy Experience Podcast." Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.

Fans of Williams were first made aware of the former talk show hosts' immune system disorder, called Graves' disease, in 2017 when she fainted on-air. Two years later, Williams checked herself into a treatment facility after her marriage of 22 years ended. It was revealed that ex-hubby, former executive producer, and manager, Kelvin Hunter, had a child with another woman.

Many wonder if Williams is truly okay after she became locked in a battle with Wells Fargo over control of her accounts and frozen assets earlier this year. Williams' manager William Selby told Yahoo last month she's fine mentally, but is trying to get herself ready for her return after her talk show was cancelled after 13 seasons. Selby stated: