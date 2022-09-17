The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 19-23, 2022

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) comes back around.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are none too happy with a guests arrival.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) loses patience with Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) somewhat delusional state.

Taylor (Krista Allen) has a proposition for Ridge.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) blocks Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) efforts to contact Ridge.

Deacon and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) reconnect.

Ridge doubles down on his love for Brooke and begs his kids to stop their foolishness.

Thomas’ actions freak out Brooke.

Wyatt and Liam (Scott Clifton) are mad at Bill (Don Diamont) for hugging Brooke.

Brooke tries to get romantic with Ridge.

Steffy’s moves lead Brooke and Taylor to get snarky.

Brooke calls out Thomas’ actions.

