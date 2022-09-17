Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 19-23, 2022

Days of Our Lives spoilers

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) say they’re sorry.

Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) return to Salem has Leo (Greg Rikaart) wondering if he is capable of murder.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Chad (Billy Flynn) have a discussion about Leo.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) await their test results.

Shockingly, Roman (Josh Taylor) is frustrated with Kate (Lauren Koslow).

Xander (Paul Telfer) goes to Jack for help with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton) is more disturbed than usual.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) bends Julie’s (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) ear.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) hash out their feelings.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) asks Kate to do her a solid.

Steve (Stephen Nichols) goes IN on Orpheus (George Delhoyo).

Sonny (Zach Tinker) goes IN on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

Jada (Elia Cantu) is shocked by what she encounters.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) form a power couple.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) has a medical emergency.

Chad learns about Stefan’s resurrection.

Jennifer Rose continues to hit the pills…and gets caught.

Chloe tells Brady (Eric Martsolf) the truth.

Salem freaks out when Abigail’s murderer is revealed!

