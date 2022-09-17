General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 19-23, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) has strong words for Cody (Josh Kelly).

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) deduces a possible connection between Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Ava (Maura West).

Finn (Michael Easton) and Portia (Brook Kerr) put their medical heads together.

Carly (Laura Wright) is stunned.

Terry (Cassandra James) is thrown by Britt’s (Kelly Thiebaud) news.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) is stunned by what she discovers.

Autopsy results reveal shocking facts to Finn, Portia, and Jordan.

Lucy (Lynn Herring) has harsh words for Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) .

Sonny (Maurice Benard) thinks about Mike.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) plays things by ear.

Maxie has a disturbing epiphany.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) lets Josslyn (Eden McCoy) get out her frustrations.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) bends Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) ear.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) continues woo Lucy.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) doesn’t trust Selina (Lydia Look) one little bit.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) and Gregory (Gregory Harrison) get a little cute.

Jordan admits she still has feelings for Curtis.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) consults Alexis.

Elizabeth asks Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) to do her a solid.

Valentin gets bad news from Anna (Finola Hughes).

More childhood memories flood Elizabeth’s mind.

