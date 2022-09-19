Steven Bergman Photography

Former Days of Our Lives star Alison Sweeney (ex-Sami Brady) is going all in with Hallmark. Sweeney has signed a multi-picture overall deal with Hallmark Media.

Deadline is reporting Sweeney's deal includes a new Christmas film, A Magical Christmas Village, which the actress is also executive producing. Sweeney told the trade site about hew new deal:

I am thrilled to continue to work with Hallmark as they continue to support my work as an actress and as a producer. I’m very proud of our Christmas movie and excited for the future projects to come!

Sweeney will play Summer, an architect residing in a small town who is raising her daughter Chloe (Maesa Nicholson). Summer's mother Vivian (Marlo Thomas) shows up on her doorstep needing a place to live. Summer's life is thrown into chaos with her mother moving in with her.

Vivian creates a heirloom, miniature Christmas village that resembles the town and tells Chloe it will grant Christmas wishes. While Chloe starts setting up the figurines, real-life events starts to mimic the scenes she creates, including Summer's chance meeting with town newcomer Ryan (Luke Macfarlane).

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media said about Sweeney's new deal:

Alison Sweeney has been an incredible creative partner for us over the years – both on screen as well as behind the camera as a producer. She’s long been a fan favorite and we can’t wait to continue our work together as we bring new stories to life.

A Magical Christmas Village will air during Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.