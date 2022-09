James Patrick Stuart and Finola Hughes

This week on General Hospital, emotions are high in Port Charles.

On the docks, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) confides in Anna (Finola Hughes) how scared he is.

Over at the Metro Court pool, Trina (Tabyana Ali) questions Joss (Eden McCoy) if she's thinking about Brando (Johnny Wactor). Joss informs her she is and about Ava (Maura West) and who is responsible for their attacks.

Watch the promo below.