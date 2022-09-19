Michael Graziadei

Michael Graziadei, best known to daytime fans as Daniel Romalotti Jr. on The Young and the Restless, is heading back to his soap home. Soap Opera Digest is reporting that the actor will reprise the role, which he played from 2004 to 2013 and again in 2016, this fall.

Since exiting the soap, Graziadei has been busy. He has appeared on the likes of True Detective, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Rookie, 9-1-1, S.W.A.T., Lucifer, and All Rise. He also became a dad to twins two years ago.