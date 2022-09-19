General Hospital's Chad Duell (Michael Corinthos) was recently absent for a bit, during which Robert Adamson (ex-Noah Newman, The Young and the Restless) subbed in for him. But why was Duell temporarily away from the soap? He explained on co-star Maurice Benard's (Sonny) YouTube series State of Mind.

RELATED: Robert Adamson Temporarily Subs For Chad Duell on General Hospital

Duell recalled:

So I thought I had COVID again. And I had the symptoms of it—the fever, the cough, a headache, a weird headache. I never had it like that before. But I’ve had COVID a number of times before. So I was testing negative. I’m like, 'Eh, probably the tests are wrong. Maybe it’s a new strain, I don’t know.' And the fourth day, all of a sudden my chest started hurting unbelievably bad. I felt like I was having a heart attack.

Duell went to the hospital, where he stayed for several days, and the doctors ran multiple tests. He tried to not think the worst while all this was going on, sharing:

When you're in the hospital and you don't know what's going on with you, you've got to put your mind in just this place of almost just, like, existing in the moment. 'Cause you don't want to think the worst case; you've just got to live in this place of just, like, not trying to think. You just exist.

The MDs eventually diagnosed Duell with acute myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscles. That might have been a reaction to a virus like COVID; the condition can manifest up to three months after you get the original illness. He added:

It just goes away on its own, thankfully. I just had to take care of it, take the right medication. And I'm okay now, but dude, I thought I was dying.

Watch the full interview below.