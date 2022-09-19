WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star (VIDEO)

On September 19, Kelly Clarkson reached a milestone in her career. The Kelly Clarkson Show host received her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Variety captured the speeches honoring the multi-hyphenate and her posing with her new honor.

Clarkson's music director, Jason Halbert, and ex-American Idol judge Simon Cowell honored the singer. Cowell recalled that most singers were out of tune at early American Idol auditions, adding:

And thank God, I remember the day we met you and remembered not just your voice but your personality. And I've got to be honest with you, I didn't realize at that point honestly how good you were.

He added later:

I can honestly say, thanks to you, I'm here today, genuinely, because you validated what we did. Because if we didn't find a star, there's no point in doing these shows.

Clarkson reflected:

I feel very lucky and fortunate 'cause I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it and writing songs and even talk show hosts. I think a lot of people could do that. I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance, and there are dreams you didn't know you had and they end up happening and you feel super-blessed.

Watch the ceremony below.