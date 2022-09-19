WATCH: Y&R's Melody Thomas Scott Talks B&B Crossover and Working With Natalie Morales (VIDEO)

Ahead of the September 20 crossover between The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, Y&R star Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) popped by The Talk September 16. The daytime legend spoke about her years in the role of Nikki and teased what's to come.

Sheryl Underwood noted that Nikki has had a lot of drama in her life, but she hasn't yet appeared on B&B...until now. How much fun is Nikki going to have in L.A.? MTS said:

Well, I can't tell you that right now at this moment. You have to watch, Sheryl!

Asked if Nikki will slap anyone, the actress responded:

Um, no comment.

Co-host Natalie Morales is currently guesting on Y&R in the role of journalist Talia Morgan. Of working with Morales, Thomas Scott shared that she is a longtime fan of her work and added:

And so, when they told me, 'Natalie's going to come over and work with you,' I said, 'What?' I geeked out; I was such a fan. I think I was the same the first day I met you, too. But it was wonderful. She's playing an investigative reporter 'cause I'm trying to get dirt on Diane Jenkins [Susan Walters] and her character lives in Los Angeles and so slowly but surely over the different episodes, I think I've got her hooked now. And you want to find out the dirt just as badly as I do.

Morales also announced that, all season long, The Talk will be sharing its favorite soap clips in a series called "Sneak Peek of the Week." The first installment featured a preview of what's to come between Nikki and Deacon (Sean Kanan) on Y&R September 20; then Nikki will appear on B&B September 26.

Peep clips from the interview below.