Wheel of Fortune's Pat Sajak Under Fire For Photo With Marjorie Taylor Greene

ABC/Eric McCandless

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak is stirring up controversy for posing for a picture with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Twitter account PatriotTakes, which labels itself as "dedicated researchers monitoring and exposing right-wing extremism," posted the undated photo of Sajak and Greene on Saturday.

Newsweek is reporting that Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Bryan Glenn is in the picture. PatriotTakes tweeted:

Soon afterwards, Sajak, who is a Republican, started to trend, and old comments surrounding his denial of climate change resurfaced. Documentary filmmaker Jeremy Newberger revealed online that Greene in February appeared at the America First Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, an event organized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Fuentes was part of the 2017 Unite the Right event in Charlottesville, Virginia, where Heather Heyer was killed after a white nationalist drove his car into the crowd.

Newburger accused Sajak of "posing with Nazis" and tweeted:

Soon others started to weigh in on the photo on Twitter.

Sajak has yet to comment on the situation.