Y&R and B&B Crossover Promo: Deacon Sharpe Gets Confronted by Nikki Newman

Sean Kanan and Melody Thomas Scott

This week on both The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful, Genoa City's Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) heads to SoCal to face off against bad boy Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan). Nikki confronts Deacon and asks if he didn't think the truth would come out.  

Deacon wonders if Nikki wants payback. She admits she does but not against him! If Deacon plays ball with her, will he dime out Diane (Susan Walters)? 

Watch the promo below!

