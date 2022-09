Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful star Sean Kanan (Deacon) is set to appear on another CBS staple this week. The actor will appear on The Talk on Friday, September 23, per a press release.

Kanan will appear on The Young and the Restless this week as part of a highly-touted Y&R/B&B crossover. Next week, Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki Newman, Y&R) will pop by B&B.