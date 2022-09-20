18th Annual Stars & Strikes Event to Honor Jerry verDorn in The Locher Room

Alan Locher

This year, soap stars will enter Alan Locher's The Locher Room as part of the 18th Annual Daytime Stars and Strikes Charity Event. The virtual program will honor Jerry verDorn (ex-Clint, One Life to Live; ex-Ross, One Live to Live). The daytime veteran passed away on May 1, 2022 at age 72.

GL and OLTL cast members will celebrate verDorn's life and legacy. This year, 75% of the proceeds from the event will go to The Autism Society of America, with the other 25% going to the Jerry verDorn Scholarship Fund, which will help send people with autism to theater camps.

The stars set to appear include: Kristen Alderson (ex-Starr, OLTL); Terrell Anthony (ex-Rusty, GL); Grant Aleksander (ex-Phillip, GL); Bryan Buffington (ex-Bill, GL); Jean Carol (ex-Nadine, GL); Beth Chamberlin (ex-Beth, GL); Crystal Chappell (ex-Olivia, GL; ex-Maggie, OLTL); Justin Deas (ex-Buzz, GL); Mark Derwin (ex-Mallet); Frank Dicopoulos (ex-Frank); Ricky Paull Goldin (ex-Gus); Melissa Hayden (ex-Bridget, GL); Rick Hearst (ex-Alan-Michael, GL); Crystal Hunt (ex-Lizzie, GL; ex-Stacy, OLTL); Vincent Irizarry (ex-Lujack/Nick, GL); Liz Keifer (ex-Blake, GL); Maeve Kinkaid (ex-Vanessa, GL); Wendy Moniz (ex-Dinah, GL); Robert Newman (ex-Joshua, GL); Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick, GL); Denise Pence (ex-Katie, GL); Ron Raines (ex-Alan, GL); Sean Ringgold (ex-Shaun, OLTL); Peter Simon (ex-Ed, GL); Erika Slezak (ex-Viki, OLTL); Tina Sloan (ex-Lillian, GL); Krista Tesreau (ex-Mindy, GL; ex-Tina, OLTL); Gina Tognoni (ex-Dinah, GL; ex-Kelly, OLTL); Bree Williamson (ex-Jessica, OLTL); Laura Wright (ex-Cassie, GL); and Kim Zimmer (ex-Reva, GL; ex-Echo, OLTL).

Tune in to the event here on October 9 at 2 PM EST.