Booked and Busy: Y&R's Justin Hartley to Guest on NBC's Quantum Leap September 26

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless; ex-Fox, Passions) is staying busy! The This is Us alum is guesting on the second episode of NBC's new sci-fi drama Quantum Leap, airing September 26. Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives star Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan) has booked a high-profile gig as Johnny Depp , and two daytime favorites will appear in on a Waltons reboot special.

Another World

Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley)'s posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, will be released in January 2023

As the World Turns

Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will star in May December, playing a woman who had a affair with a student 20 years ago; Moore will also be featured in Variety and Lifetime's "Power of Women: The Changemakers" special (airing September 22 at 10 PM EST on Lifetime), discussing a charity close to her heart

Days of Our Lives

Marilyn McCoo (Tamara) and Billy Davis, Jr. (Billy) will be special guest stars on the CW's upcoming made-for-TV movie A Waltons Thanksgiving, premiering November 20

General Hospital

Donna Mills (ex-Madeline) will headline a Lifetime movie event based on V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series, playing evil grandmother Lillian Cutler

Guiding Light

Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will host the Hulu dating reality show Back in the Groove, following three 40-something women who try to find love with men half their age at a Dominican Republic resort

One Life to Live

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will voice a character in Andy Samberg 's animated comedy series Digman!, set to air on Comedy Central

(ex-Adriana) will voice a character in 's animated comedy series Digman!, set to air on Comedy Central Judith Light (ex-Karen) will lend her voice to the Audible Originals thriller series The Method, out exclusively on Audible October 13, from Zachary Quinto and James Patterson

Passions

Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) will headline a Lifetime movie event based on V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series, playing Ormand Longchamp

The Young and the Restless