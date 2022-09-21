Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: Y&R's Justin Hartley to Guest on NBC's Quantum Leap September 26

Justin Hartley (ex-Adam, The Young and the Restless; ex-Fox, Passions) is staying busy! The This is Us alum is guesting on the second episode of NBC's new sci-fi drama Quantum Leap, airing September 26. Elsewhere, Days of Our Lives star Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan) has booked a high-profile gig as Johnny Depp , and two daytime favorites will appear in on a Waltons reboot special. 

Another World

  • Anne Heche (ex-Vicky/Marley)'s posthumous memoir, Call Me Anne, will be released in January 2023
  • Kim Rhodes (ex-Cindy) will recur on Season 3 of the CW's Kung Fu; her debut will come in the season's second episode, airing October 12 at 9 PM EST

 As the World Turns

  • Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) will star in May December, playing a woman who had a affair with a student 20 years ago; Moore will also be featured in Variety and Lifetime's "Power of Women: The Changemakers" special (airing September 22 at 10 PM EST on Lifetime), discussing a charity close to her heart 

Days of Our Lives

  • Marilyn McCoo (Tamara) and Billy Davis, Jr. (Billy) will be special guest stars on the CW's upcoming made-for-TV movie A Waltons Thanksgiving, premiering November 20
  • Mark Hapka (ex-Nathan) will play Johnny Depp in the original movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, premiering September 30 on the Fox Entertainment streaming service Tubi
  • Precious Way (ex-Chanel) reprises her role in Season 2 of AllBLK's Partners in Rhyme, debuting October 13

General Hospital

  • Donna Mills (ex-Madeline) will headline a Lifetime movie event based on V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series, playing evil grandmother Lillian Cutler 

Guiding Light

  • Taye Diggs (ex-Sugar) will host the Hulu dating reality show Back in the Groove, following three 40-something women who try to find love with men half their age at a Dominican Republic resort

One Life to Live

  • Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana) will voice a character in Andy Samberg's animated comedy series Digman!, set to air on Comedy Central
  • Judith Light (ex-Karen) will lend her voice to the Audible Originals thriller series The Method, out exclusively on Audible October 13, from Zachary Quinto and James Patterson

Passions

  • Jesse Metcalfe (ex-Miguel) will headline a Lifetime movie event based on V.C. Andrews' Dawn Cutler series, playing Ormand Longchamp

The Young and the Restless

  • Adam Lazarre-White (ex-Nathan) will lend his voice to the Audible Originals thriller series The Method, out exclusively on Audible October 13, from Zachary Quinto and James Patterson
  • Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) will guest on the second episode of NBC's Quantum Leap, airing September 26 at 10 PM EST; watch the promo below

