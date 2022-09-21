Steven Bergman Photography

Is General Hospital's Mac (John J. York) the father? The cop suspects that he's town newcomer Cody's (Josh Kelly) dad, which has caused all sorts of conundrums for him. Soap Opera Digest talks to York about his character's potential daddy drama.

What is Mac's state of mind currently? York reflected:

It’s uncomfortable. Mac and Felicia [Kristina Wagner] have a great life together and they’ve been through so much and everything is amazing, and this could change things. Mac is thinking, ‘What do I do? How do I accept this? Here’s a young man, a grown adult that I had nothing to do with, and now what am I supposed to do?’ But hopefully, with the help and love of Felicia and Maxie [Kirsten Storms] and patience and time, we’ll figure these things out. But I don’t think, if we took a DNA test, that Mac would be too surprised if it turned out that Cody is his son.

He added: