Denise Richards Teases The Bold and The Beautiful Return on Instagram

Sean Smith/Bell-Phillip TV/CBS

Is The Bold and the Beautiful teeing up Shauna (Denise Richards) for more drama? In a screenshot from her Instagram Stories, as posted by Soap Opera Network, Richards featured an image of herself holding a script.

Richards said in a caption:

Shauna is coming to visit @boldandbeautifulcbs

According to SON, no return date has yet been announced for Richards.