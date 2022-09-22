Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd's Talk Shows Are Neck and Neck in The Nielsens

Recently-debuted talk shows from Jennifer Hudson and Sherri Shepherd are duking it out in the ratings. According to Nexttv, The Jennifer Hudson Show and Sherri, which both debuted on September 12, are currently neck and neck in the Nielsens.

The Jennifer Hudson Show achieved a 0.7 rating and a 3 share primary run weighted metered market average, per Nielsen. Those numbers are up 17% from this time slot's ratings at this point last year. The chatfest displayed its best numbers on WCVB Boston at 3 PM EST, where it bested previous slot-holder The Ellen DeGeneres Show by 27% and came out on top in the time period with 1.4/7.

Sherri kicked off its run with a 0.7/4, which is commensurate with the September 2021 ratings in the same time slots, many of which were occupied by The Wendy Williams Show. Sherri performed best at the 11 AM EST slot on WAGA Atlanta, raking in a 1.8/10 and topping last year's Wendy in that slot by 13%.

Dr. Phil and Live with Kelly and Ryan continued to lock horns, tied for first place for the third consecutive week. Dr. Phil went up by 7%, its highest in seven weeks, while Live also rose by 7%, hitting a three-week high (a 1.5 in live plus-same-day national household rating).