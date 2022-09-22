Skip to main content

Johnny Wactor on General Hospital Exit: "I’ve Got No Bad Blood"

Brando Corbin, General Hospital

Brando (Johnny Wactor) got Hook-ed! The General Hospital character was attacked by the "Hook" and then died mysteriously after an operation. Wactor spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Brando's death and his GH departure.

During his last days filming on set, he shared:

because I was filming so many pages, I didn’t really have time to kind of think or be emotional or reflect on anything.

After he completed his scenes, Wactor added:

I gave a little speech. I knew that I would want to say something just because of my time there and my relationships with the people in the cast and crew. I was a little emotional.

Despite telling the mag he wasn't expecting to exit GH, he said:

I’ve got no bad blood and I wish everyone at GH the best.

