AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has been wondering if Portia (Brook Kerr) is lying about Trina's (Tabyana Ali) paternity. When Portia catches onto what the police commissioner is thinking, she confronts Jordan. Harper teases the showdown in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, on sale now.

Jordan asks Portia flat-out whether Curtis (Donnell Turner) is Trina's dad. Harper explained:

I think Jordan is still toying with the fact that she would still be with Curtis if it hadn't been for all the lies and the secrets she kept from him, and now, Portia is doing the same thing.

She added:

Whether it's Portia who tells him or Jordan who tells him, Jordan feels like Curtis needs to know what's going on because she doesn't want to see him hurt again.

Portia doesn't give Jordan a confirmation or denial, instead asking whether her rival plans to go to Curtis with this. Harper mused of Curtis: