Greyson Chance on Ellen DeGeneres: "I’ve Never Met Someone More Manipulative"

Greyson Chance shot to fame with his viral cover of Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" in 2010. Ellen DeGeneres brought him on to her show and professionally mentored him, even signing him to her record label eleveneleven. Now 25, Chance opened up recently to Rolling Stone about his relationship with the host.

Chance stated:

I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her.

He looked back over her close involvement in every process of his early career. Once, exhausted from going on tour, Chance didn't follow DeGeneres' directive to watch an advance copy of a Justin Bieber DVD. Chance recalled a phone conversation between DeGeneres and his mom, saying:

I’ll never forget this. I just remember hearing on the other side of the phone, just yelling [and] beratement: ‘What type of mother are you? Do you realize that I went out of my way to get this for you, and he can’t sit down and watch it?’

On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres and Chance discussed him coming out as gay. He called that moment "cheap," saying: