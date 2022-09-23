NBC News Daily Bombs in The Ratings

In its first week on air, NBC Daily News wasn't raking in the viewers. Per Soap Opera Network, the program, which took over Days of Our Lives' NBC timeslot, performed poorly during the week of September 12-16.

NBC News Daily averaged only 935,000 viewers in its first week, meaning it came in last in Total Viewers and Women 25-54 and tied for last in Women 18-49. Those numbers were down 744,000 viewers from DAYS' ratings the previous week and 762,000 viewers from DAYS' ratings at that time the previous year.