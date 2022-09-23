WATCH: Sherri Shepherd Snaps Photo With Danny DeVito's "Troll Foot" (VIDEO)

This week on Sherri, Sherri Shepherd sat down with Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy DeVito. The hilarious trio chatted about the DeVitos' FXX cartoon series Little Demon, plus Danny going viral for foot photos.

Pics of DeVito's so-called "troll foot" hit the Internet a few years ago. The actor recalled:

They say you got to tweet out. And I was like, 'What do you mean you need to tweet out? I'm an old guy, you know.' They say, 'Well, you tweet something.' So, I say, 'Okay, I'll tweet a saying or something. And the first tweet I ever tweeted out was my b*lls are on fire.'

He added:

But how can you do that all the time? So, I said, 'Well, I'm going to name my right foot 'troll foot.' And I'm going to stick it up...I carry my phone in my socks. And what I'll do at random, and I have to do a couple of things and slip off...

Watch Sherri snap a pic with DeVito's "troll foot" below.