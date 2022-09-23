Skip to main content

WATCH: Sherri Shepherd Snaps Photo With Danny DeVito's "Troll Foot" (VIDEO)

Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, Sherri Shepherd, Sherri

This week on SherriSherri Shepherd sat down with Danny DeVito and daughter Lucy DeVito. The hilarious trio chatted about the DeVitos' FXX cartoon series Little Demon, plus Danny going viral for foot photos.

Pics of DeVito's so-called "troll foot" hit the Internet a few years ago. The actor recalled:

They say you got to tweet out. And I was like, 'What do you mean you need to tweet out? I'm an old guy, you know.' They say, 'Well, you tweet something.' So, I say, 'Okay, I'll tweet a saying or something. And the first tweet I ever tweeted out was my b*lls are on fire.' 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

He added:

But how can you do that all the time? So, I said, 'Well, I'm going to name my right foot 'troll foot.' And I'm going to stick it up...I carry my phone in my socks. And what I'll do at random, and I have to do a couple of things and slip off...

Watch Sherri snap a pic with DeVito's "troll foot" below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sherri
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Welcomes Guests Galore to Launch Talk Show

By Carly SilverComment
Sherri Shepherd
Talk Shows

WATCH: Sherri Shepherd Teases Talk Show: "It's Just Going to be Crazy and Fun" (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverComment
Sherri Shepherd, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Talk Shows

Sherri Shepherd Outlines Dream Guests For New Talk Show

By Carly SilverComment
Sherri Shepherd, Wendy Williams, The Wendy Williams Show
Talk Shows

Debmar-Mercury Co-Prez on Sherri Shepherd vs. Wendy Williams: "Sherri Doesn’t Have That Edge"

By Carly SilverComment