WATCH: The Talk's Natalie Morales on Being Told "You're Not Latina Enough" (VIDEO)

The Talk, Natalie Morales

Natalie Morales is opening about about her identity as a Latina woman on The Talk. The panel discussed Oprah Winfrey stating that she was told she was not Black enough at various points in her career. 

Morales could relate to Winfrey's words. She told her co-hosts:

Throughout my career I’ve heard 'You’re not Latina enough’ and I’m like, What does that mean? I’ve actually heard people say, this was told to my agent...'We need more Morales, less Natalie. And I was like, what does that mean? Is there something to not be enough of?...I’m 100% Latina, so I have no idea what that means.

She added:

We're a melting pot. We all look, and are, so different in our way.

Watch Morales share her truth below.

