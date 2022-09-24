Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Child Protective Services Visits The Forrester Mansion

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of September 26-30, 2022
Matthew Atkinson

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) ponders which woman is actually his destiny.

Taylor (Krista Allen) does an about face.

Child Protective Services arrives at the Forrester mansion.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Hope (Annika Noelle) butt heads about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Calls Out Thomas’ Sketchy Behavior

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) sends Taylor to Aspen.

Ridge defends Thomas to CPS.

Eric (John McCook) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) connect.

Bill’s (Don Diamont) present forces him to think back.

Thomas and Ridge don’t see eye to eye.

Ridge questions whether Brooke called CPS. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

