Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of September 26-30, 2022

Marci Miller

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

WHY!

Clyde (James Read) is revealed as Abigail’s murderer. Let the fallout begin! Cue the flashbacks of Clyde killing Abigail (Marci Miller), as Justin (Wally Kurth) tells Nancy and Bonnie the news. Meanwhile, Chad holds Clyde at gunpoint in the cemetery. He wants to know why…WHY!

Will One Loss Lead to Another?

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) hallucinates Abigail saying how much she misses her. Jack (Matthew Ashford) realizes his beloved wife has fallen off the wagon…and informs Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes).

Next thing we know, Jennifer Rose is behind the wheel of a car (never a good sign on a soap opera) and appears to pass out. Seemingly at the same time, Clyde gets the better of Chad (Billy Flynn) and wraps his hands around his neck.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promo!