Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of September 26-30, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Mike Horton (Roark Critchlow) returns to Salem.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) arrives at Chloe’s (Nadia Bjorlin) door to commemorate her birthday…which no one else remembered.

Craig (Kevin Spirtas) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) hash out their topsy-turvy relationship.

Chad (Billy Flynn) learns the story of the night of Abigail’s (Marci Miller) murder.

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) has a pill-induced hallucination of Abigail.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) comforts Nancy (Patrika Darbo) in her hour of need.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) confides in Chad.

Xander (Paul Telfer) runs into Gwen (Emily O’Brien) at the emergency room.

Chloe asks Craig to help her bust up Nancy and Clyde’s (James Read) wedding.

Chad has a vision of Abigail.

Jennifer Rose decides to take a drive while she is all doped up.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Belle (Martha Madison) reconnect.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) returns to Salem to check in on Kate.

EJ saves Chad.

Rex has an epiphany about Kate’s (Lauren Koslow) mysterious illness.

Mike catches up with Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes).

Gabi (Camila Banus) is devastated by Stefan.

Belle delivers EJ a message from Clyde.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has another job for Dr. Rolf (Richard Wharton).

Chad’s anger is off the charts.

