General Hospital Spoilers for the week of September 26-30, 2022

Tanisha Harper

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) hit the sheets.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) puts others before himself.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) put their heads together.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) advises Cody (Josh Kelly) not to judge too quickly.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) wants to know what is going on.

Carly (Laura Wright) is thrown by who comes a-callin'.

The police haul in a suspect in the PC hooker case.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) gets support from Finn (Michael Easton).

Nikolas feels the heat from Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Austin (Roger Howarth) has another check-in with Mason (Nathanyael Grey).

Finn and Terry (Cassandra James) put their medical heads together.

Cody has harsh words for Felicia (Kristina Wagner).

Trina (Tabyana Ali) is stunned.

Cameron (William Lipton) has some harsh words for Trina.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) has Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) back.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis stumble upon a grizzly scene.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) confides in Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Dante has his suspicions.

Cody and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) have another date.

Portia (Brook Kerr) and Jordan (Tanisha Harper) go toe to toe about Trina’s paternity.

