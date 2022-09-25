Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Warns Hope That Thomas May Still Be Dangerous

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of September 26-30, 2022
Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tries to get Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) off his back, but she wonders if he was making a veiled threat. She tells Hope (Annika Noelle) she's concerned that Thomas is still dangerous.

Someone makes a call to Child Protective Services. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) questions Brooke, but is she the one who made the call?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!

