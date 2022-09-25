The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of September 26-30, 2022

Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

The past and the present come together as The Young and the Restless celebrates its upcoming 50th anniversary on CBS.

