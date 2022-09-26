EP Michael Davies Dishes Celebrity Jeopardy! and Building Show Franchise

Celebrity Jeopardy! premiered September 25 on ABC, becoming the latest expansion to the Jeopardy! franchise. The New York Times delved into the new spinoff and the changes being made by Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies and his team.

RELATED: Celebrity Jeopardy! to Hit ABC This Fall

A network exec observed that fans on Twitter were wondering what Celebrity Jeopardy! might look like. Sony, which produces Jeopardy!, then informed Davies they had inked a deal for the program, meaning Davies and his production staff would only have summer 2022 to put Celebrity Jeopardy! (plus the mothership show) together.

RELATED: WATCH: Celebrity Jeopardy! Introduces Triple Jeopardy Format (VIDEO)

Davies shared:

It wasn’t anywhere in my plans,. I’m not often at a loss for words, but I was at a loss for words.

Previous versions of the celeb-filled version of Jeopardy! did exist, plus there was the famous Saturday Night Live spoof of the idea. But this primetime, hourlong show was a new step, amidst Jeopardy!'s continued success. And fans appreciate the way in which Davies appears to be taking their passion and feedback into account.

Game-show reporter and contestant Cory Anotado opined:

I don’t think there’s ever really been a game show that has really listened to its fans the way that ‘Jeopardy!’ is currently doing.

And it's just one way that Davies is expanding the Jeopardy! universe. These innovations include the Tournament of Champions and Second Chance Tournaments, publishing show stats, and starting a behind-the-scenes podcast. The Times reported he's also considering adding Jeopardy! spinoffs centered on sports and pop culture trivia and a league featuring top past competitors; he's also considered airing episodes live.

Davies mused: