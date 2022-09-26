Sofia Mattsson

This week on General Hospital, the residents of Port Charles deal with the grief of losing Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), as the Hook Killer is still on the loose.

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tells someone every time she closes her eyes she only sees Brando.

At General Hospital, Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Portia (Brook Kerr) everything will be okay, but she questions when that will happen.

In Ava's (Maura West) hospital room, she tells Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) the wounds will never heal.

At the Metro Court, Mac (John J. York) informs Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) another attack has occurred.

Just who is the person snuffing out the people of Port Charles? Watch the promo below.