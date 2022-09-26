Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Grief

Sofia Mattsson

Sofia Mattsson

This week on General Hospital, the residents of Port Charles deal with the grief of losing Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), as the Hook Killer is still on the loose. 

Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) tells someone every time she closes her eyes she only sees Brando.

At General Hospital, Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Portia (Brook Kerr) everything will be okay, but she questions when that will happen.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

In Ava's (Maura West) hospital room, she tells Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) the wounds will never heal.

At the Metro Court, Mac (John J. York) informs Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) another attack has occurred.

Just who is the person snuffing out the people of Port Charles? Watch the promo below. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Trina Robinson, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Trina Knocks Spencer Down Before He Can Open Himself Up

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Samantha McCall, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Sam Morphs Into Amy Vining By Continuing to Meddle In Grown Folks' Business

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Laura Spencer, General  Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Laura and Finn Double Team Elizabeth at Shadybrook

By Joshua BaldwinComment