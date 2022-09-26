Johnny Wactor "Grateful" For Fans' Outpouring of Support After GH Exit

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Johnny Wactor (Brando) is thanking fans for the love and support they've shown him following his exit at General Hospital. Wactor made a video on Instagram where he said goodbye to fans and thanked them for the support they've shown him for the two years he's played Brando Corbin.

Wactor told fans:

It's been a couple days since the demise of Brando Corbin in Port Charles as we know it. I have to tell ya, I have been so blown away by the reaction from the fans. I had no idea that you guys cared so much about my character. I'm so grateful for the outpour of questions and support and — I've always said that the fans of General Hospital are the best fans in the world. I truly believe that and this is just further evidence.

Wactor went on to tell fans he how much he will miss them and hopes they will continue the support with future projects. Watch Wactor's goodbye below.