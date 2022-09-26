Mark Grossman

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) and her ex-hubby Billy (Jason Thompson) have a tough choice to make. Look for Victor (Eric Braeden) to give his namesake some advice and for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to stick to her guns with Victoria.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) gets a warning from Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Watch for Nate to overstep.

Diane/Jack/Phyllis: The past is slowly catching up with Ms. Jenkins (Susan Walters). Diane gets grilled by Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) and Red (Michelle Stafford) about her time playing dead. Later, Diane gets bold and plants a big kiss on Jack! What is Phyllis going to say about this? Look for the walls to start closing in on Diane and for her to get a shocking visit from someone.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) clues Phyllis in on the info Deacon (Sean Kanan) gave her about Diane.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) has a familiar face brought into Chancellor-Winters.

Adam: The fallout from the Newman black sheep's (Mark Grossman) actions against Sally (Courtney Hope) continues. Adam feels Sally is having an affair with Nick (Joshua Morrow), and he can't get confirmation from her or Nick. Adam tries to ask Sally, but she won't give him a straightforward answer. Adam sees how close Nick and Sally are getting, wonders what is going on with them, and continues to be suspicious. He knows he messed up big-time by breaking Sally's heart and is trying to fix things with her. Later, Adam has dinner with Chelsea at Society to talk about Connor. Things are going smoothly between the two, but Adam notices Nick and Sally having dinner together and keeps staring the two down.

Adam is slowly starting to unravel while thinking about Nick and Sally being intimate, given the history he and his big brother have with women. Chelsea notices Adam's attention on the pair, and he's brought back to her when he sees she's on the brink of tears. Chelsea clues him in on Billy and Victoria, telling Johnny she's his birth mother earlier on. Adam is stunned by this news. Later, Nick returns to the office to get a file, and Adam arrives. Adam flat-out asks if Nick is sleeping with Sally. Will Adam get the answer he's looking for? Watch for Adam to finally flip his lid but over what?

Nick/Sally: The Newman playboy and the scheming redhead decide to sit down and talk about what they are doing and what they are to each other. Look for Nick to check Adam as Sally continues struggling with her lingering feelings for Adam.

Jill: Ms. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) decides that, if she wants something done, she has to do it herself.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles faces off with a former foe.

Kyle/Summer: The couple (Michael Mealor and Allison Lanier) get ready for their vow renewal.