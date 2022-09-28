Andy Cohen to Spill Reality Tea at BravoCon With Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb

The shoe's on the other foot for Andy Cohen. Rather than asking the questions like he does on Watch What Happens Live, the Bravo exec will be the one answering questions at BravoCon's "Ask Andy" panel. With him will be none other than Today anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

According to BravoCon's official website, Guthrie and Kotb will moderate the panel. At the discussion, Cohen will answer burning questions from avid Bravo fans and spill all sorts of gossip about your favorite reality TV hits.

"Ask Andy" takes place on October 14 from 12:15 to 1 PM EST on the "Don't Be Tardy (1A)" stage. BravoCon takes over New York City from October 14 to 16; buy your tickets here.