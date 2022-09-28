Booked and Busy: GH's Jack Wagner and Ryan Paevey Headline Hallmark Holiday Films

Steven Bergman Photography

Happy fall! With the advent of autumn comes the announcement of Hallmark's flicks, populated by many former soap stars. Some familiar faces from General Hospital, including Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) and Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan), will headline Christmas movies on Hallmark and other platforms this holiday season. Elsewhere, Y&R star Billy Miller (ex-Billy) will guest on NCIS, while Eva Marcille (ex-Tyra) boards an OWN Christmas film.

All My Children

Natalie Hall (ex-Colby) headlines Hallmark's first holiday movie of the season, Noel Next Door, playing a single mom who bonds with the Grinch next door; it premieres October 21 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(ex-Colby) headlines Hallmark's first holiday movie of the season, Noel Next Door, playing a single mom who bonds with the Grinch next door; it premieres October 21 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Bradley Whitford (ex-Jason) has been cast in a recurring role on AMC's series Parish, currently in production in New Orleans

(ex-Jason) has been cast in a recurring role on AMC's series Parish, currently in production in New Orleans Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) headlines Haul out the Holly, playing a woman whose parents are out of town for the holidays when the homeowner association tries to get her in the Christmas spirit; it premieres November 26 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(ex-Bianca) headlines Haul out the Holly, playing a woman whose parents are out of town for the holidays when the homeowner association tries to get her in the Christmas spirit; it premieres November 26 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) headlines The Holiday Sitter, playing a workaholic named Sam who falls for his sister's kids' babysitter Jason; it premieres December 11 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

As the World Turns

Margaret Colin (ex-Margo) headlines the holiday movie Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premieres November 19 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

The Bold and the Beautiful

Kim Matula (ex-Hope) headlines the holiday movie Ghosts of Christmas Always, playing the Ghost of Christmas Present, Katherine, who must help a man find the joy of the holidays; it premieres October 30 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(ex-Hope) headlines the holiday movie Ghosts of Christmas Always, playing the Ghost of Christmas Present, Katherine, who must help a man find the joy of the holidays; it premieres October 30 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Katrina Bowden (Flo) headlines the holiday movie The Most Colorful Time of the Year, playing an optometrist who helps the colorblind principal of her child's school; it premieres December 9 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(Flo) headlines the holiday movie The Most Colorful Time of the Year, playing an optometrist who helps the colorblind principal of her child's school; it premieres December 9 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Tanner Novlan (Finn) headlines the holiday movie Christmas Class Reunion, playing a man attending his 15th high-school reunion from a class that dubbed itself "cursed"; it premieres December 10 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

Days of Our Lives

Alison Sweeney (Sami) stars in/EPs A Magical Christmas Village, playing a single mom whose life is turned upside down when events orchestrated by her daughter in an heirloom Christmas village begin coming true; it premieres November 4 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(Sami) stars in/EPs A Magical Christmas Village, playing a single mom whose life is turned upside down when events orchestrated by her daughter in an heirloom Christmas village begin coming true; it premieres November 4 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Brant Daugherty (ex-Brian) headlines the holiday film #Xmas, playing a man helping his best friend win a design contest; it premieres November 25 at 6 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(ex-Brian) headlines the holiday film #Xmas, playing a man helping his best friend win a design contest; it premieres November 25 at 6 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Chandler Massey (Will) headlines the holiday film A Tale of Two Christmases, which premieres November 26 at 6 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(Will) headlines the holiday film A Tale of Two Christmases, which premieres November 26 at 6 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas) headlines the holiday film A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, playing a bakery owner helping a local woman recover her grandma's cookie recipe; it premieres November 27 at 6 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(ex-Nicholas) headlines the holiday film A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe, playing a bakery owner helping a local woman recover her grandma's cookie recipe; it premieres November 27 at 6 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Jen Lilley (ex-Theresa) will headline Great American Family's Christmas movie Stay for Christmas, which kicks off filming September 27

General Hospital

Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) will star in the Tubi Original Movie Spread, slated to debut in 2023

(ex-Morgan) will star in the Tubi Original Movie Spread, slated to debut in 2023 Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco) stars in the holiday film A Big Fat Family Christmas, which premieres December 2 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(ex-Frisco) stars in the holiday film A Big Fat Family Christmas, which premieres December 2 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Ryan Paevey (ex-Nathan) headlines the holiday film A Fabled Holiday, playing a man who reunites with his childhood best friend in a town that restores Christmas spirit; it premieres December 3 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel; he is also starring in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, out November 10

(ex-Nathan) headlines the holiday film A Fabled Holiday, playing a man who reunites with his childhood best friend in a town that restores Christmas spirit; it premieres December 3 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel; he is also starring in the Netflix holiday rom-com Falling for Christmas, out November 10 Adrienne Barbeau (ex-Suzanne) has been cast in the Amazon Prime YA/action-thriller series Harlan Coben's Shelter in a recurring role

One Life to Live

John Brotherton (ex-Jared) stars in Lights, Camera, Christmas!, playing a famous actor in a holiday rom-com who falls for a costume designer; it premieres November 5 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

(ex-Jared) stars in Lights, Camera, Christmas!, playing a famous actor in a holiday rom-com who falls for a costume designer; it premieres November 5 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel Barbara Niven (ex-Liz) stars in Christmas at the Golden Dragon, which premieres November 13 at 8 PM EST on the Hallmark Channel

The Young and the Restless