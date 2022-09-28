General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez Featured in People Magazine

AFF/Steven Bergman

General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) is hitting the big time! The Daytime Emmy winner was recently profiled in People magazine, where he talked about his time in Port Charles and playing Spencer.

Of his recent win for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Drama Series, he reflected:

Twelve months before I received that award, I was selling cars down in Florida so it was a paradigm shift of epic proportions. It was very, very surreal to stand up on that stage and be recognized for the thing that I'm more passionate about than anything else in life.

Taking over the role wasn't easy. Chavez admitted:

Some of the fans didn't like me at first because I'm a recast. There was an actor [Nicolas Bechtel] who played my character before me. You know I was a bit green at first. I think people were seeing that. So online, people would be like, 'I like the old actor who played Spencer better.' I've seen him work and he's a great actor. Very, very charismatic.

Some of the comments were sorta getting to me. [My costars] were like, 'Dude, just give it some time, give it some time let them get used to you,' you know, 'Don't think too hard about it.'

Now, he added, he enjoys going online to "rave reviews" from fans.