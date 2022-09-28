Katie Couric Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

AFF/OA/Steven Bergman

Katie Couric has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone treatment for the illness. Couric revealed on her website on Wednesday that she got the diagnosis in June after the former Today Show anchor missed a mammogram after having the last one done in 2020. Couric posted on her website:

June 21, 2022, was the first day of summer, my 8th wedding anniversary, and the day I found out I had breast cancer.

The veteran journalist has been a huge advocate for preventative cancer screenings after she lost her first husband, Jay Monahan, to colon cancer in 1998. Couric wrote about the experience surrounding her late husband and other family members succumbing to cancer. Couric stated:

The heart-stopping, suspended animation feeling I remember all too well came flooding back: Jay’s colon cancer diagnosis at 41 and the terrifying, gutting nine months that followed. My sister Emily’s pancreatic cancer, which would later kill her at 54, just as her political career was really taking off. My mother-in-law Carol’s ovarian cancer, which she was fighting as she buried her son, a year and nine months before she herself was laid to rest.

Couric went on to urge people to get their mammograms every year so they can be informed about their health. Said Couric: