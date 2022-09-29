Briana Lane will again sub in briefly for General Hospital's Amanda Setton. The actress, who played Brook Lynn Quartermaine during Setton's 2020 maternity leave, will appear as BLQ in one episode next week.

The Daytime Emmy nominee told Soap Opera Digest that she got the call on a Monday and came to set on a Wednesday. To refresh her memory, she watched clips of her and Setton's performances. Once back on the GH set, she said:

It felt like nothing had changed. There were some new faces I got to meet, but all in all, it just felt like coming back to a family.

Of working with Josh Swickard (Chase), she dished:

Josh as a scene partner always makes you feel like he has your back and because I had some nerves initially [about] coming in so quickly, that just took away so much stress. [Executive Producer] Frank Valentini was also on set and he just has a way of making everyone feel like they belong there.

Lane was happy to return, saying: