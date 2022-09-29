Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives' Marla Gibbs to Guest on Grey's Anatomy

Marla Gibbs

Marla Gibbs (Olivia, Days of Our Lives) is set to grace another TV mainstay with her presence. Deadline reports that Gibbs will appear in a multi-episode guest role on Grey's Anatomy.

Gibbs will play Joyce Ward, grandmother of new intern Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd). She will make her first appearance in the second episode of Season 19 and will also pop up in the third episode.

Simone is a brilliant and high-achieving doctor who has a challenging family dynamic. She has a tricky personal history with Grey Sloan, so she never desired to work at the hospital...yet she's ended up there anyway. Joyce's arc will help shed light on Simone's past.

