The Young and The Restless to Premiere 50th Anniversary Showcast September 30

The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless is continuing its 50th anniversary celebration in fine style. Deadline reports that the CBS soap is launching an audio showcast. The showcast will debut September 30, also the official start of Y&R's 50th season.

RELATED: The Young and the Restless to Celebrate 50th Season All Year Long

Showcast episodes will premiere each weekday at 3:30 PM EST/12:30 PM PST, and you can get them on any platform you use to stream podcasts. This unique format is also a throwback to the genre's audio origins; Y&R will be the first and sole network soap to have a showcast.

