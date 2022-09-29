The Young and the Restless is continuing its 50th anniversary celebration in fine style. Deadline reports that the CBS soap is launching an audio showcast. The showcast will debut September 30, also the official start of Y&R's 50th season.

Showcast episodes will premiere each weekday at 3:30 PM EST/12:30 PM PST, and you can get them on any platform you use to stream podcasts. This unique format is also a throwback to the genre's audio origins; Y&R will be the first and sole network soap to have a showcast.