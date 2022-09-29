Steven Bergman Photography

Trevor St. John made his much-anticipated The Young and the Restless debut on September 28. And a new interview with Soap Opera Digest, the One Life to Live alum is opening up about returning to daytime and meeting his Genoa City colleagues.

St. John wasn't expecting to get the call to read for his Y&R role, saying:

I was both surprised and flattered. Actually, surprised is not a strong enough word. I was more shocked.

St. John has already bonded with one of his new co-stars: Peter Bergman (Jack). He dished:

Peter is a gentleman in the truest sense of the word. I actually ran into him a week or so before my first shooting day while there for a wardrobe fitting. He had been called to set, so he could have easily said, ‘I’ll catch you later,’ but he took the time to stop and properly introduce himself. He told me how happy he was that I was doing the role, and without being condescending or self-aggrandizing, generously offered his insights into how to navigate the gig. He’s humble, which he doesn’t have to be, and supportive, which he could easily not be considering his status and tenure there. I’m happy to be working with him.

He hasn't flexed his soap muscles since The Online Network's OLTL reboot in 2013. Of returning to the fast-paced medium, the actor mused: